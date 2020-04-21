36 Eerie Photos Of Empty Places Around The World During Social Distancing

Governments around the globe have established strict stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving some of the most widely photographed spots on Earth more or less empty.
While it’s jarring to witness, say, Hollywood’s Walk of Fame or Mecca’s Grand Mosque nearly empty, it’s also impressive; seeing these locations virtually deserted is proof that we’re all making an honest attempt to flatten the curve by staying home.
Below are 36 photos of places across the world that are nearly empty due to our social distancing efforts.
-
BeijingKevin Frayer via Getty Images
-
New York CityAlexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images
-
LondonBarry Lewis via Getty Images
-
CairoKHALED DESOUKI via Getty Images
-
Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaMOHD RASFAN via Getty Images
-
Llandudno, WalesChristopher Furlong via Getty Images
-
Los AngelesDavid McNew via Getty Images
-
Mecca, Saudi ArabiaBANDAR ALDANDANI via Getty Images
-
Pattaya, ThailandMLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
-
Vatican CityAntonio Masiello via Getty Images
-
SydneyJenny Evans via Getty Images
-
Tunis, TunisiaAnadolu Agency via Getty Images
-
RomePacific Press via Getty Images
-
MoscowValery Sharifulin via Getty Images
-
BangkokLauren DeCicca via Getty Images
-
Ballachulish, ScotlandJane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
-
JerusalemGuy Prives via Getty Images
-
Jumeirah Beach, DubaiKARIM SAHIB via Getty Images
-
ParisBarcroft Media via Getty Images
-
Belo Horizonte, BrazilDOUGLAS MAGNO via Getty Images
-
Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer via Getty Images
-
Anaheim, CaliforniaMediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images via Getty Images
-
Tehran, IranXinhua News Agency via Getty Images
-
Washington, D.C.DANIEL SLIM via Getty Images
-
New DelhiGetty Images via Getty Images
-
LondonBarry Lewis via Getty Images
-
Los AngelesMario Tama via Getty Images
-
Mexico CityALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images
-
Venice, ItalyPietro D'Aprano via Getty Images
-
BaltimoreRob Carr via Getty Images
-
New York CityNoam Galai via Getty Images
-
Venice Beach, CaliforniaMario Tama via Getty Images
-
Washington, D.C.Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
-
Normandy, FranceLOU BENOIST via Getty Images
-
IstanbulBurak Kara via Getty Images
-
TokyoBarcroft Media via Getty Images
