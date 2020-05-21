In Photos: Cyclone Amphan Leaves A Trail Of Devastation In West Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan left at least 10 people dead in West Bengal as it ravaged through the state, Odisha and parts of Bangladesh. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called it a bigger crisis than Covid-19. The cyclone affected coastal districts of North and South 24 Paraganas of Bengal with torrential rains and windstorms, uprooting trees, electric poles and causing floods. In Kolkata, the cyclone 125 kmph per hour, leaving a trail of devastation and flooding. PTI reported senior state officials said it was too early to estimate a toll on life or damage to property as the hardest hit areas were still not accessible.

Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, extremely severe cyclone Amphan slammed Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, triggering heavy rainfall and gustings in various parts of the state. Strong winds with speed up to 125 kmph per hour upturned cars in Kolkata and felled trees and electricity poles blocking important roads and intersections. Odisha also sustained similar damages. Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and parts of the northern district of Mayurbhanj were affected by it, reported PTI. The report said 19,38,382 power consumers have been affected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajapur, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur and Ganjam district. Here are some photos from the cyclone and its aftermath.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Commuters in Kolkata move past a tree branch precariously hanging over a bus after cyclone Amphan hit the region on May 21, 2020.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Rain clouds hover over the Hooghly River in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

West Bengal: A portion of Kolkata Airport flooded in wake of #CycloneAmphan. pic.twitter.com/J4vqFW39no — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR via Getty Images A woman salvages items from her house damaged by cyclone Amphan in Midnapore, West Bengal, on May 21, 2020.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR via Getty Images A man rides his bicycle under an uprooted tree after the landfall of cyclone Amphan in Midnapore, West Bengal, on May 21, 2020.

Damage caused by cyclone Amphan in Marshaghai pic.twitter.com/2baCXp5NTY — Energy Odisha (@EnergyOdisha) May 20, 2020

NurPhoto via Getty Images A view of high waves at Dhamra area of Bhadrak district in Odisha on May 20, 2020.

Odisha: Fire & Disaster Services personnel removing an uprooted tree from the roof a house at Podadiha village in Balasore district. #CycloneAmphan. pic.twitter.com/S4QslG6ox2 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Fishermen are trying to pull their fishing boats back at Talasari beach in heavy wind and rain in Balasore, India, May 20, 2020.