06/11/2020 10:34 PM IST

Photo From Donald Trump’s Lie-Filled Rant Goes Viral For The Most Obvious Reason

Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci exquisitely framed the image from the US president's unhinged news conference.

A photograph taken of US President Donald Trump during his lie-filled news conference on Thursday ― as the 2020 election hung in the balance ― is going viral because of its framing.

It’s pretty obvious:

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Associated Press photographer Evan Vuccci earned plaudits for the picture, with many suggesting it should be nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

Others described it as a defining image of our time.

