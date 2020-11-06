A photograph taken of US President Donald Trump during his lie-filled news conference on Thursday ― as the 2020 election hung in the balance ― is going viral because of its framing.
It’s pretty obvious:
Associated Press photographer Evan Vuccci earned plaudits for the picture, with many suggesting it should be nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.
Others described it as a defining image of our time.
Also on HuffPost
US Election Results Live
Live results and the latest news and analysis from HuffPost reporters in the US and around the world