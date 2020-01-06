Phoebe Waller-Bridge shouted out former President Barack Obama for loving her show “Fleabag” at the 77th annual Golden Globes.

While accepting the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy alongside the rest of the “Fleabag” cast, Waller-Bridge thanked Obama specifically.

“Personally, I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine,” quipped the 34-year-old, who also took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.