Phoebe Waller-Bridge Lifts The Lid On Her Work On New James Bond Film, No Time To Die

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has spoken about her “really challenging” work on the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The Fleabag and Killing Eve creator served as a co-writer on the latest 007 outing, which will be the last to star Daniel Craig in the lead role.

“It was really challenging, and my role there was to try and be helpful and to offer things,” she recalled during an appearance on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Revealing a script had already been written when she signed on to the project, Phoebe continued: “Cary [Joji Fukunaga, the film’s director] had a really specific vision for the movie and so did Daniel, and it had been in development for a really long time and they had a script, so that process for me was about stepping back and just saying, ‘I’m going to give you these options and then you can use any of them or you can get rid of all of them’, because everybody was writing on it.

“I mean, there were just so many ideas and (it was) so clear to so many people. I was just throwing things out there and hoping that anything sticks. I was going ‘pew, pew, pew!’”