Strays Starve, Pets Abandoned: What Coronavirus Lockdown Is Doing To Animals

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A stray dog in the middle of the main road in Srinagar, Kashmir on March 31,2020.

As India is well into week two of a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus disease, animal rights activists continue highlighting the impact of the lockdown on stray animals. While the availability of food remains difficult, the animals are also further ostracised because of rumours linking them to be carriers of the coronavirus. Delhi-based animal rights activist Raina Kapoor said, “The lockdown has affected all of us but has a very big impact on the stray animals and birds, specifically near the markets and near corporate setups. The strays have no means of feeding themselves as all offices, restaurants, roadside eateries (where they had easy accessibility to food) are closed. The strays and birds are starving. They will die in such a scenario,” Kapoor told Mongabay-India. Another animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi said, “Usually street animals depend on roadside eateries and volunteers who regularly look after them. The lockdown prevented this. However, the AWBI has come up with circulars to ensure feed during the lockdown and evacuation of animals from pet shops. This crisis has basically highlighted the need to regulate pet trade in the country and neuter street animals to prevent their suffering during such disasters.” Maulekhi told Mongabay-India, adding that animals are the worst victims of disasters and “even though the disease may not kill animals but the apathy of people will.” According to India’s Livestock Census-2012, there are about 17.13 million stray dogs and 5.28 million cattle in India. The current number, however, could be higher. According to another estimate as of 2018, the population of stray dogs in India is around 30–35 million.

Rumours impact safety of pet and stray animals As the coronavirus disease spread around the globe, misinformation linking dogs and local community animals with COVID-19 took root and reports on abandonment of companion animals, ill-treatment of healthy strays, harassment of those who feed strays and shelter animals, came to the fore. Sashanka Sekhar Dutta, a Guwahati-based veterinarian has been fielding queries about rumours that have been flying around on coronavirus vaccinations and dogs. “We vaccinate dogs against coronaviruses so people are concerned whether this ongoing virus is the same that affects dogs. So we had to tell them it’s a novel virus. Then, there are people who question whether the strays in their locality pose any danger to human health. When you answer one question, you are asked even more,” Dutta, chief functionary of NGO Just Be Friendly told Mongabay-India. Alokparna Sengupta, who is the Interim Managing Director for Humane Society International India, stressed that since the COVID-19 outbreak in India, there has been mixed messaging on animals. “Despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) clarifying that pet animals cannot spread or get COVID-19 (they do get other strains of corona and are vaccinated against the same for years), many state governments had put out advisories cautioning against being close to animals. There’s a difference between maintaining hygiene and creating panic. While some of the state governments took back their word and the animal welfare board of India (AWBI) issued an advisory, a panic was created,” Sengupta told Mongabay-India. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Some coronaviruses cause cold-like illnesses in people, while others cause illness in certain types of animals, such as cattle, camels, and bats. Some coronaviruses, such as canine and feline coronaviruses, only infect animals and do not infect humans, states the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Anand Siva, animal rights activist and former member of Animal Welfare Board of India, had expressed concern about certain billboards in Mumbai, which displayed misleading information on coronavirus disease and animals and carried the brand signage of the global organisation. Drawing attention to the issue, in a letter to the WHO, Siva demanded the billboards be pulled down, sought clarification and said many NGOs working on animal welfare have started getting calls from people who want to abandon their pets. “Communication is critical at this juncture because misleading information leads to hatred towards animals,” Siva said. Following protests by animal welfare activists and civic action, most of the hoardings were pulled down, media reports said. To dispel myths and help animals during the lockdown, the Animal Welfare Board of India, country’s top body for animals, has issued several urgent circulars. On March 11, 2020, it wrote to all states and union territories stating that it was being brought to the board’s notice that animal owners were “leaving their animals to stray without proper food, water or shelter” due to the spread of COVID-19. “In this regard, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has clarified that dogs and cats are not involved in spreading infection in the current episode of coronavirus infection,” the circular said. Subsequently, on March 23, the Board issued an advisory to allot time to animal feeders to provide food and water for street animals and birds. In another advisory, the board also stressed on the urgent evacuation of animals from shut pet shops by state authorities. The Union Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fishery Ministry also wrote to the states asking them to consider veterinary services under the list of essential services following which it was included in the list by the homes ministry.

SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images A monkey grabs a potato inside a car as a group of monkeys are being fed by a resident at Ode village, during the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown, some 25 kms from Ahmedabad on March 25, 2020.

Will stray animals behave differently in the absence of food? As food becomes scarce for stray animals, will they behave differently? To find out, researchers at IISER-Kolkata have launched a citizen science project to study how they fare amid the pandemic. “With the lockdown, stray animals that typically feed on garbage generated by eateries (that are now shut) would suddenly face a huge scarcity of food. We don’t know if this will induce major behaviour changes in them. Will dogs become more aggressive and start hunting? Will they survive or die? How will they react to humans,” wondered IISER-Kolkata scientist Anindita Bhadra. “The citizen science initiative is aimed at collecting data on the behaviour of strays during the lockdown,” Bhadra who leads the Dog Lab at IISER-Kolkata told Mongabay-India. Citizens are requested to take a video of at least 10 minutes of strays, especially scavengers (dogs, cats, crows, cows, jackals, monkeys, etc), around them and use the hashtag ‘bonkerscavengers’ to post the video on YouTube. While speaking of her research with dogs, Bhadra stated that in the current crisis, in neighbourhoods where dogs typically are not fed but they find food, it would not matter so much but in urban areas where they rely on food waste and leftovers from eateries and garbage dumps, they will have a dearth of food. “In those cases, they might become aggressive and that may be a problem. When life gets back to normal we don’t know if in case they do become aggressive whether they return to normal behaviour,” said Bhadra while stressing that during the crisis like this feeding strays could potentially stave off aggression in local community animals. Stressful times for pets Ganesh Nayak, founder of Mumbai-based NGO Animals Matter to Me dubbed the rumours around pets/local community animals and coronavirus disease transmission as a “big curse” that has elicited insensitive comments from certain sections of people. “Wrong messages are being sent which is not helping anyone’s case, especially the animals,” said Nayak, adding that animal lovers initially faced difficulty in feeding stray animals but government advisories, statements and moves such as animal feeder passes, have eased restrictions to some extent for organisations and individuals. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has advised that “to date, there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the disease. Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19 virus.”