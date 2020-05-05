Petrol And Diesel Price In Delhi Hiked After Increase In VAT

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Petrol Pump employees wearing PPE suits seen at work during the lockdown at Lodhi Road, on April 27, 2020 in New Delhi.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the government raised value-added tax (VAT).

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 71.26 a litre, while diesel price has been hiked to Rs 69.39 a litre.

This follows Delhi government’s decision to raise VAT on petrol to 30% from 27% previously, PTI reported. In case of diesel, VAT has been almost doubled to 30% from 16.75%.