These Cheeky Little Pet TikToks Will Help You Fur-get About Social Isolation

Social isolation during the coronavirus outbreak may be leaving you feeling less than bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

So we’ve decided to cute-rate a few funny TikToks featuring little, fuzzy pets like hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs, hedgehogs and more to help you ferret about it.

And if this list isn’t enough to subdue your boredom and stress, we have two other paw-some lists of cats and dogs for you to gobble up like kibble, catnip or pellets (depending on which list you decide to indulge in).

So, sit back, watch these videos and make yourself feel like you’re running on a hamster wheel ― in the absolute best way possible.