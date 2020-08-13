A tweet by journalist Barkha Dutt about food aggregator Zomato has led to a significant number of Twitter users debating on a topic that ideally should have been settled a long time ago — period leaves for women. Dutt, one of the most visible women journalists in India and someone who has broken some glass ceilings herself, has a strangely regressive position on Zomato’s recent decision to grant 10 period leaves to women in a year: her view was that it would “ghettoize” women and take away even more opportunities from them.

Sorry Zomato, as woke as your decision on #PeriodLeave is, this is exactly what ghettoizes women and strengthens biological determinism. We cannot want to join the infantry, report war, fly fighter jets, go into space, want no exceptionalism and want period leave. PLEASE. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 11, 2020

The tweet led to some strong reactions, with hundreds of women disagreeing with her and listing their reasons. HuffPost India’s Piyasree Dasgupta has outlined her views on the debate here, arguing that the blame for women missing out on economic opportunities should be directed at some men, not our bodies. READ: Periods Won’t Stop Women From ‘Flying Fighter Jets’, Some Men Will While most Twitter debates wither away after a few hours, this one is still going strong. Here’s what they have been saying. Some people were very impatient, because they had had it:

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again.... WOMEN NEED TO BE ALLOWED A DAY OR TWO OF PAID LEAVE WHEN THEYRE ON THEIR PERIOD!!!! — trin (@trinleighh) August 11, 2020

Some made very pertinent points about how the entire debate showed that it was still a man’s world

The only realisation from the whole furore over period leave is that there is an incredible amount of resistance to any change (as little as 10 days of leave in a whole YEAR) that may benefit women. It’s exhausting how there’s still such a long way to go. #itsstillamansworld — Maitreyi (@MaitreyiGB) August 13, 2020

Both capitalism and patriarchy are the tools of the master that go hand in hand in the subjugation of women. If you want to dismantle patriarchy, you going to have to dismantle capitalism too!#AudreyLorde#capitalism#feminism#PeriodLeave — Rashi 🐾🐾 (@mizarcle) August 13, 2020

Some had a real issue that people with no uterus had opinions on periods.

Countdown to males who have never had a period coming into the comments like:



“This is ridiculous! Women don’t need period leave!”



Say that to women who have debilitating periods. 😀



You penis-owners can sit this one out maybe?



Sit it out challenge 2020? — #IAmLabelFree ♥️ (@LabelFreeBrands) August 13, 2020

There were puns too.

There were some excellent threads breaking it down for those who do not understand why this is necessary.

Ok, let’s do this. Period leaves #Thread



Three dimensions of period leaves - physiological, human resource management (including diversity), inclusion. Most debates and opinions around are mixing up all three. Let’s try teasing them apart.



1/n — Supriya Sharma (@susharmaa) August 13, 2020

Who needs period leaves?



Meet Ms. ABCD. She has endometriosis. Suffers from unimaginable pain during her periods. She pops pain killers like candy. We've seen her hide her tears in shame after being labelled 'attention seeker' for asking for sudden leaves on duty. — Dr. Kamna Kakkar (@drkamnakakkar) August 12, 2020