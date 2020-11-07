Perhaps No One Told Trump How Vote Counting Works. Twitter Is Here To Help

Donald Trump seems strangely in the dark about the process of counting votes ... or at least he’s pretending to be.

Trump has been lamenting that he had big leads in an array of states as the polls initially closed in them but that his margins disappeared as more and more votes ― especially those cast by mail ― were tallied.

On Friday afternoon, the president tweeted his latest gripe suggesting that the election must be rigged because it looks like Democrat Joe Biden is going to win it.