People Cheer Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Down Amid History Of Racist Press

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step back as “senior” members of the royal family has drawn praise from many people on social media, with some calling out the British tabloid press’ pattern of racist coverage targeting the Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Wednesday via their official Sussex Royal account that they plan to carve out “a progressive new role within this institution.” “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement read. The announcement sent shock waves around the globe, sparking wide-ranging reactions from people on social media.

But many people celebrated the news, noting Meghan, who has a Black mother and a white father, has long been a target of racist coverage and online abuse by the British tabloid press. “Good for Meghan and Harry opting out of the UK tabloids staggering racism and the lack of support from the royal family,” author Roxane Gay tweeted on Wednesday.

Good for Meghan and Harry opting out of the UK tabloids staggering racism and the lack of support from the royal family. They will be fine. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 8, 2020

In 2016, Rachel Johnson, sister of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, grossly referred to Meghan, who was dating Harry at the time, as having “some rich and exotic DNA” in a column for the Daily Mail charging that the now-duchess was not “wife material.” Rachel Johnson later labeled Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, “a dreadlocked African-American lady from the wrong side of the tracks who lives in LA.” The Mail published an article that month suggesting that Los Angeles-born Meghan was “straight outta Compton,” in reference to a song by the ’80s hip-hop group N.W.A. The publication noted in another article the month prior that Meghan, though “stunningly beautiful,” was not “the society blonde style of previous girlfriends” of Harry.

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016

There isn't much Meghan Markle can't do without a mass of the British public hating her. I hope she finds happiness in Canada. I know many non-white Brits who want to leave the UK but cannot. Racism is alive & kicking. Racists aren't even ashamed that they are. Sad times. #Megxit — Kevin Maxwell (@kevin_maxwell) January 9, 2020

The Prince Harry / Meghan Markle news story is handy because it makes people who are secretly a bit racist or misogynistic reveal themselves. — Alison Perry (@iamalisonperry) January 9, 2020

Of course Meghan Markle is attacked by the British press because she's black, and of course Prince Harry is right to defend her. What a foul country this is. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) January 9, 2020

British racism toward Meghan Markle is done in this "wink wink" way full of plausible deniability but where every Black person knows what it means. They'll show her baby as a chimp and say "It was just a gag- not racism!" and a million Brits will nod and agree. Maddening. — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) January 9, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have essentially “resigned” from being Royals... It was sad to see Meghan vilified and demonized by the British Press because she was different... 😢 #RoyalFamily#PrinceHarry#Meghan#MeghanMarkle — Jeetendr Sehdev (@JeetendrSehdev) January 8, 2020

I wonder what it was about the relentless racism, misogyny and media vultures that led Meghan Markle and her husband to literally resign from the royal family and politely tell everyone to fuck off — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) January 8, 2020

It's fascinating how there's so much outrage with #HarryandMeghan leaving the country without any mention of the levels of racism experienced by Meghan Markle. A key Q should be could the senior members of the royal family protested more about the racism? https://t.co/E6H70BoCZZ — Dr Zubaida Haque (@Zubhaque) January 9, 2020