Penguins Get To Waddle Around Aquarium After It Closes Due To Coronavirus

Talk about happy feet.

A group of rockhopper penguins got to take one adorable field trip after the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thanks to the lack of visitors — who will not be allowed back in the aquarium until March 29 — the curious birds had the chance to waddle out of their habitat and explore the rest of the exhibits just like a human would.

On Sunday, the aquarium posted a video of one penguin named Wellington who, with his flippers stretched wide, seemed very enticed by some fish in the Amazon exhibit.