'Win-Win': Payal Ghosh Tenders Unconditional Apology To Richa Chadha

Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement made against Chadha and tendered an apology.

Chadha last week filed a defamation suit against Ghosh for making a “false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statement” against her and also sought monetary compensation as damages.

Ghosh, while levelling allegations of rape against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other female actors into the controversy.

On Wednesday, advocate Nitin Satpute, appearing for Ghosh, told Justice A K Menon that both the parties (Chadha and Ghosh) have settled the matter amicably and submitted a statement of undertaking.

Ghosh, in the undertaking, said she was withdrawing the statement she made against Chadha and tendered an apology.

“The parties have agreed they would not file any cases against each other with regard to this matter and there would not be any demand for monetary compensation,” Satpute told the high court.

Reports said Ghosh had tendered an “unconditional” apology to Chadha.

Ghosh later tweeted: