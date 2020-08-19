Indian Twitter Mourns Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act' As Netflix Cancels Show

Netfix cancelled Hasan Minhaj’s popular show The Patriot Act and no one is happy about it.
Minhaj took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the news:
“What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎” he wrote in his tweet.
HuffPost US reported that Netflix is yet to comment on why the show had been cancelled.
Minhaj had carved out a fan following, not only in the US but also in India, with his raw and unapologetic discussions on current affairs, though there were some hiccups along the way as well. Many of his episodes stirred controversy because of the criticism about world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Last year, his episode on the Indian elections had several people riled up. His take on the loud debates on Times Now had the news channel tweeting at him, asking him to participate in one.
Over a year later, as the show’s cancellation was announced abruptly, people took to Twitter to express their feelings. Here’s what they said:
And there’s a change.org petition already.
There was a lot of rage towards the ever-spawning Kissing Booth series.
Some thought there is something fishy.
And guess what, 2020? Nobody likes you.