Indian Twitter Mourns Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act' As Netflix Cancels Show

Twitter/@hasanminhaj .

Netfix cancelled Hasan Minhaj’s popular show The Patriot Act and no one is happy about it.

Minhaj took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the news:

“What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎” he wrote in his tweet.

HuffPost US reported that Netflix is yet to comment on why the show had been cancelled.

Minhaj had carved out a fan following, not only in the US but also in India, with his raw and unapologetic discussions on current affairs, though there were some hiccups along the way as well. Many of his episodes stirred controversy because of the criticism about world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Last year, his episode on the Indian elections had several people riled up. His take on the loud debates on Times Now had the news channel tweeting at him, asking him to participate in one.

Over a year later, as the show’s cancellation was announced abruptly, people took to Twitter to express their feelings. Here’s what they said:

What?! Why!!!! — Shubham Singh (@ToBeShubham) August 18, 2020

And there’s a change.org petition already.

Netflix: Bring back Patriot Act by Hassan Minhaj and his crew - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/heibbacoMk via @ChangeOrg_India



People this show is pure gold

Don't let it go — Nabiha😶 (@Kiraford2110) August 19, 2020

There was a lot of rage towards the ever-spawning Kissing Booth series.

PATRIOT ACT GOT CANCELLED BUT THEY CAN MAKE THREE KISSING BOOTH MOVIES?? I HATE IT HERE https://t.co/LQKBqiT7LJ — saturn | #canceljost (@ghostreaItor) August 18, 2020

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj gets cancelled while Kissing Booth is getting a third part.



EXPLAIN YOURSELF @netflix — Rupa Bhattacharyya (@MsRupa_B) August 18, 2020

Ok so let me get this straight- Netflix will deadass cancel this poignant, informative show but make a second (and third) part of the Kissing Booth?! @hasanminhaj good luck out there curry king #PatriotAct https://t.co/KOWYinedQU — Nishtha Saxena (@nishizzles) August 18, 2020

how does Patriot Act get cancelled but you can fully fund three Kissing Booth films which truly have some of the most regressive and vile storylines I’ve ever seen? @netflix — lavi (@laviajmani) August 18, 2020

Some thought there is something fishy.

I think cancelling @patriotact is a blunder, @netflix. A show that speaks about things that are very relevant and essential to know these days does not deserve to be axed. I sense something fishy behind this. Hoping another network picks it up.@hasanminhaj #Netflix #PatriotAct — Raj Gohil (@Ravenclaw__95) August 19, 2020

we ain't ready 😔 — Vishal Chauhan (@vishawwsome) August 18, 2020

Gutted to hear about patriot act. Did not agree with some of these things what was said or done on the show but I guess that's on the research team who gave the biased info. Nevertheless, quite a funny show. My man @hasanminhaj will be back. https://t.co/Ad4YVcMELh — Deepanshu Rathi (@Deepanshu7Rathi) August 18, 2020

And guess what, 2020? Nobody likes you.

Noooooooooooo wt serious fuck is this @netflix

Each and every mfucking day 2020 is getting worse and worse and worse — Pooping Human (@pooping_human) August 18, 2020