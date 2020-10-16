5 Netflix Shows Parvathy Thiruvothu Wants You To Watch

Facebook Parvathy Thiruvothu on her favourite Netflix shows

Parvathy Thiruvothu has been working in the Malayalam film industry since 2006, but made a splash with her role in 2014′s Bangalore Days.

In the years since, she’s redefined the space an actress can take up in the male-dominated industry and been part of some of the best work to come out in Malayalam cinema in recent times.

The actor is one of the founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective and is known for speaking uncomfortable truths about the industry.

Here, Parvathy talks about her favourite shows on Netflix and why you should watch it. Her recommendations cover a wide range of the best offerings on the streaming platform.

From crime, to sci-fi, to docuseries, Parvathy’s power-packed list should see you through at least a few weeks of binge!

1. Unbelievable

The program draws from An Unbelievable Story of Rape (2015), a Pulitzer Prize-winning article by T Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong for ProPublica and The Marshall Project. I love this show because of how it’s been tautly scripted, without losing the empathetic lens on its characters. Apart from this, it’s amazing to watch very realistic camaraderie between the two female leads. The sense of justice that is imparted in the end is inexplicable.

2. Love, Death + Robots

A terrific anthology series by David Fincher and Tim Miller. It combines my love for science fiction and philosophies on life. My favourite short in this is “Zima Blue”.

3. Abstract: The Art of Design

A brilliant documentary series that highlights artists in the field of design. All the areas of design are never too far removed from cinema and the crafts related to it. Olafur Eliasson: Design of Art, Ruth Carter: Costume design, Bjarke Ingels: Architecture and Platon: Photography are my most favourite episodes.

4. Orphan Black

The absolute highlight of this series is the inimitable Tatiana Maslany, who plays 5 main characters in the show. A science fiction thriller, it’s an edge-of-the-seat thriller. I have enjoyed watching the BTS of this series to understand the scope of CG work and prep they did to create an exciting viewing experience.

5. When They See Us