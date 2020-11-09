Covid Is Distorting People's Sense Of Smell In Really Unpleasant Ways

What can people with parosmia do?

Professor Kumar says unfortunately there’s not any medication that can help. He recommends that people try smell retraining, which is essentially teaching your brain to smell correctly again using essential oils. This stimulates the olfactory nerves that help you smell and encourages these cells to heal.

Dr Khan adds that in terms of immediate treatments, there are options available such as oral steroids to reduce inflammation, nasal steroid sprays and there is also some (albeit weak) evidence that omega 3 oil can help, he says, suggesting there’s “no harm in taking it”.

Kelly urges people to know their trigger foods (what makes you want to vomit or retch) and stay well away from them. She also recommends people eat food at room temperature or cold. “People say they cannot bear to be in the same room as roast chicken,” she explains, “but if you give them a cold chicken sandwich it might be more palatable.”

Find out what kind of spicy sauces are palatable to you, she adds – whether that’s chilli sauce, wasabi, mustard – so you have a bold accompaniment to any food whose flavour you want to mask. And for those who can’t cope with mint toothpaste, she advises trying cinnamon toothpaste instead.

Lastly, she urges people with parosmia to keep trying new things – “the best way to get around it is to keep being a taste detective,” she says. “Every week you try something new, try foods you didn’t even like before parosmia, and keep trying things you don’t like.” You might find that what wasn’t palatable last week is finally starting to taste normal again.

