Overnight Parliament Protest Continues, Suspended MPs Refuse Deputy Speaker's Offer Of Tea

The overnight sit-in protest by eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs at Parliament premises continued on Tuesday as they sat on the lawn outside outside with Parliament complex with signs that that read - “We will fight for farmers” and “parliament assassinated”. On Tuesday morning, the MPs rebuffed Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh’s offer of tea, NDTVreported. Meanwhile, the Congress announced a massive people’s movement which would include protest marches, agitations and collecting two crore farmers’ signatures for a memorandum against the legislations to be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind. The MPs protests outside Parliament had received the support of a large number of opposition leaders. To show solidarity with their protesting colleagues, senior opposition leaders came in hordes including NC leader Faroukh Abdullah, JD(S)′ Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan, Congress’ Ahmed Patel and NCP’s Praful Patel.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sat with the protesting parliamentarians for almost four hours, one of the suspended MPs told PTI as they sang patriotic songs, surrounded by placards hanging on strings with slogans in support of farmers. “This is the first time ever that a peaceful overnight protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament has happened,” protesting TMC MP Dola Sen said. “This is also the first time that members were openly robbed of their right as MPs to ask for a division (not just a voice vote),” she said. One of the main concerns for the MPs was the health of two senior leaders who are diabetic ― Congress’ Ripun Boren and CPIM’s Elamaram Kareem, who are both over 65 years of age. “We are making sure that we are all hydrated and we have enough water,” TMC MP Derek O’brien said. “Refreshments are also coming in from the homes of Opposition MPs at regular intervals to ensure that their sugar levels don’t drop. It’s a wonderful team effort and we are not going to stop,” another senior leader said. An ambulance was also on standby for emergency use in case any of the protestors fall ill.