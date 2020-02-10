All The Best Reactions To Parasite's Oscar Wins

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho accepting the Oscar for Best Picture from presenter Jane Fonda at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre erupted in applause on Sunday night as South Korean film Parasite became the first film in a language other than English to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

The award was one of a total of four Oscars won by the film, including best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and best international feature film. No film has ever won both international feature film and best picture at the Oscars before.