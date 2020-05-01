TISS Professors Falsely Linked To Palghar Lynching Want Twitter to Remove Fake News

Hyderabad, TELANGANA: Two professors from Tata Institute of Social Sciences-Mumbai, Anjali Monteiro and K.P. Jayasankar, have asked Twitter India to take down a series of tweets that falsely accuse them of being linked to the Palghar lynching case in Maharashtra. The tweets are accompanied by an old photograph of the two, and misidentifies them as well.

On April 17, three men were lynched in Palghar district in Maharashtra by a mob that allegedly suspected them of being kidnappers and organ harvesters. More than 100 people have been arrested by the Maharashtra police, and the state government has denied that there is a communal angle to the incident. This, however, has not stopped efforts by the right wing, especially on social media, to communalise the crime.

ALSO READ: Palghar Lynching Has Finally Given BJP A Chance To Corner Maharashtra Govt

The professors, who are married to each other, told HuffPost India that while Facebook—where the posts linking them to the accused in the case first surfaced on April 25—has blocked one profile and taken down the content, Twitter India has not yet officially initiated action against the users spreading fake news against them.

The photograph being circulated on social media dates back to 2005. In it, they have been wrongly identified as Pradeep Prabhu, a former faculty member of TISS’s Tuljapur campus, and Shiraz Balsara, a social activist. The posts appeared after an April 20 article in Organiser, a publication affiliated to the RSS, said that Balsara, who is associated with the NGO Kashtakari Sanghatana, was “working to arrange bail for those arrested” in connection with the case.

Monteiro and Jayasanker said that they had not posted any content “mentioning the Palghar case specifically” on their social media accounts which could be mistook as support for the accused. The couple said that they have been spending a lot of time on the issue and that tackling misinformation has stressed them out.

“This is a busy time in TISS because we are taking classes virtually and also coordinating the Covid-19 relief effort. We were forced to waste a lot of time and energy on this subject,” said Monteiro. The comments on posts and tweets have been “vicious and violent”, they pointed out, adding that this was what had shaken them the most. Though their photograph is being shared widely online, the couple have not received any threats over the phone, they said. However, the incident has caused them “mental anguish”, they added.