Palghar Police Arrests 110 After 3 Lynched In Maharashtra, Govt Orders High-Level Inquiry

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Police flag march appealing people to stay home, during nationwide lockdown in Mumbai.

Palghar Police said on Sunday night that 110 people had been arrested in connection with the mob lynching of three people in the Maharashtra district. Nine of the arrested are juveniles. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that culprits involved in the lynching “will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible.” “The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself.

Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

The incident occurred when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral on Thursday night. Their vehicle was stopped in Palghar district and the three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death on suspicion that they were thieves. The mob also tried to attack police teams that entered the village, The Hindu reported. The police fired two rounds in the air to quell them. The three men were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police told Times of India. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

110 ppl have been arrested in this case out of which 9 are juvenile. 101 people have been remanded in police custody till 30th while 9 have been sent to juvenile home. Further investigation is going on in the matter. An enquiry has also been initiated to look into the incident. — Palghar Police (@Palghar_Police) April 19, 2020