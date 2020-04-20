Palghar Police Arrests 110 After 3 Lynched In Maharashtra, Govt Orders High-Level Inquiry

Palghar Police said on Sunday night that 110 people had been arrested in connection with the mob lynching of three people in the Maharashtra district. Nine of the arrested are juveniles.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that culprits involved in the lynching “will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible.”
“The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself.
The incident occurred when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral on Thursday night.
Their vehicle was stopped in Palghar district and the three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death on suspicion that they were thieves.
The mob also tried to attack police teams that entered the village, The Hindu reported. The police fired two rounds in the air to quell them.
The three men were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police told Times of India.
The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).
State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced a high-level inquiry into the deaths on Sunday.
Deshmukh also warned against giving any communal colour to the incident, as two of the three deceased were believed to be seers.
In a tweet issued from his handle @AnilDeshmukhNCP, the home minister said, “Police have detained 101 people involved into the killing of three Surat bound people in Palghar. I have also ordered high level inquiry into this killings”.
Deshmukh further said that the police are keeping a close eye on those who wanted to use this incident to create a rift in the society.
“Those who attacked and who died in the Palghar mob killings are not from different religions. I have ordered Maharashtra police and @MahaCyber1 to take action against anyone instigating communal hatred in the society or on social media,” Deshmukh said in another tweet.
He ended his post with the hashtag #LawAndOrderAboveAll.
(With PTI inputs)