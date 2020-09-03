Pakistani Poet Fahmida Riaz's Daughter Rejects Presidential Award For Late Mother

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Urdu writer, poet and feminist of Pakistan Fahmida Riaz at the DSC Jaipur Literature Festival on January 27, 2013.

Pakistan poet Fahmida Riaz’s daughter Veerta Ali Ujan said in a Facebook statement on Wednesday that she had rejected Pakistan’s presidential award for her mother saying it would be an insult to Riaz’s struggle for justice and equality.

Ujan said in a Facebook post, “Awards section contacting me about ammi’s award investiture ceremony. How can I accept an award for her work at this time? It would be an insult to her whole life’s struggle for justice and equality.”

In her statement criticising the Imran Khan government, Ujan that it would not be fair to accept the award at a time when, “Writers and journalists are being kidnapped, tortured, even murdered. Harassers being awarded. Karachi left to rot in sewage.”

Riaz is an Urdu poet who was born in Meerut in 1946. She died in Lahore in 2018.