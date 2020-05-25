Pakistan's Coronavirus Response Is All About Politics As Its Cases Soar

KARACHI ― Three months after Pakistan confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, the country of more than 200 million people is abandoning protective measures and allowing citizens to gather to celebrate one of its biggest annual festivals. That decision will likely cause cases to spike, experts warn. Like Brazil and the United States, two major epicenters of the pandemic, Pakistan is on the brink of deepening a public health crisis because leaders insist on following political whims over scientific experts.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has already killed more than 1,100 Pakistanis and infected more than 52,000, according to government statistics, which offer only a partial picture of the national situation because of inconsistent and disproportionately low testing. This incomplete data suggests the trend in new reported cases ― the so-called “curve” ― is plateauing at best, without beginning a real decline.

But authorities have been winding down their national lockdown for weeks, most recently reopening the few shopping malls that were still closed and restarting domestic travel ― days ahead of Eid al-Fitr, a holiday at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan during which most Pakistanis attend large family gatherings, often showing off rare treats from special shopping sprees.

As in the U.S. and other countries, safety measures are up against political polarization and conspiracy theories, making some resistant to do what’s needed to slow the virus’s spread. The cost of Pakistan’s choice will fall on its citizens ― particularly the poorest, whom politicians have cited as their top concern in challenging stay-at-home orders ― and its fragile health care system, the staff of which is being infected at high rates.

After Eid, the number of new infections reported daily could be 15% to 20% higher than the current rate, National Institute of Health director Aamer Ikram told local newspaper Dawn. The Pakistan medical association says officials are not taking the coronavirus seriously enough, and government critics paint a dark picture: “We are now officially the control group for herd immunity in South Asia,” Ammar Rashid of the leftist Awami Workers Party wrote on Twitter, noting that Bangladesh extended its lockdown to the end of May. Building up widespread immunity in a country as large as Pakistan by allowing the virus to spread mostly unimpeded would entail at least tens of thousands of additional deaths.

There are some indications that Pakistan has reached its peak of cases, said Rana Jawad Asghar, a top epidemiologist who has served as a government adviser on the coronavirus outbreak. He cited dips in how quickly the number of cases was growing and the three-month period for which COVID-19 has been present in the country, and he has long believed Pakistan may be spared the devastation seen in other nations because of its relatively young population and environmental factors.

But the country’s recent change in course, which could leave citizens more likely to gather and be in public, means it will likely squander its chance to reach a high point of cases and then see a decrease ― subjecting Pakistanis to a more painful coronavirus experience immediately after the national tragedy of a major plane crash.

“We have this big Eid and people are traveling and people are ignoring social distancing,” Asghar told HuffPost. “We may have not a second wave but another spike of cases if we don’t do social distancing, which I don’t see happening now.”

Political Dysfunction Inhibits A Response

COVID-19 appears to have entered Pakistan in late February, via citizens returning from pilgrimage sites in neighboring Iran, which had one of the world’s biggest outbreaks.

Two weeks later, federal authorities launched a high-level committee to coordinate with the governments of the country’s provinces, which have broad leeway over public health decisions, and asked experts like Asghar to participate in its daily meetings. With the number of cases nationwide still in the hundreds, provinces began banning public gatherings and closing schools.

“People were paying attention and there were more scientifically based discussions,” said Asghar, who has worked at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and previously ran an effort to train Pakistani “disease detectives” in the mold of the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service. He recalled telling officials that even though the country was inching toward banning international travel ― using temperature checks at airports in the interim ― the pandemic could not be stopped there and a concerted contact-tracing effort would be key.

But Pakistan’s political polarization, which has dramatically grown in recent years as the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party has pummeled rival politicians with the backing of the country’s powerful military, was already undermining the national response to the crisis.

Officials in two provinces criticized the way Prime Minister Imran Khan and his political partners handled pilgrims returning from Iran: First they were quarantined for weeks in deplorable conditions, then they were allowed to return to their home regions ― where local officials tested them and found some had the virus.

As Sindh, the one province fully controlled by an opposition party, began implementing tighter restrictions than its peers, like closing nearly all shops, Khan’s allies began criticizing its leader. On March 22, he declared that Pakistan would not be imposing a lockdown because of its economic toll, particularly on millions of daily wage earners.

But less than 24 hours later, the army announced that it would deploy troops to enforce a national shutdown.

Khan spoke about the threat of the coronavirus, and his government pushed through a major aid package for poorer citizens, but he continued to cast doubt on the value of a lockdown, saying faith and other factors would help Pakistan, much like U.S. President Donald Trump has done. Khan’s supporters pushed for a limited reopening. Meanwhile, the government centralized most power over the decision of what parts of the country could remain open in a new command center ― one with multiple military, political and bureaucratic members but few scientists.

In April, officials extended nationwide policies meant to keep people at home, but wavered on a crucial point because of a fresh political pressure campaign, this time from the religious right. The government allowed mosques to begin hosting large group prayers for the month of Ramadan, saying they could trust those attending to follow social distancing guidelines. Efforts to make worshipers accept previous limits had already caused clashes between police officers and prayer attendees.