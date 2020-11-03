'Can't Give Up': Oxygen Truck Drivers Fight Fear And Hunger As Covid Increases Pressure

Reuters Staff / Reuters Subhas Kumar Yadav, a truck driver who ferries liquid oxygen from a Linde India factory to hospitals, poses along a road in Selaqui, Dehradun on October 29, 2020.

SELAQUI — Subhas Kumar Yadav has fought fear, deadlines and hunger to truck liquid oxygen from a factory in India’s Himalayan foothills to hospitals in the northern plains during the coronavirus epidemic.

The worst time, he said, was in the weeks after the Central government imposed a sweeping lockdown to contain the disease in late March, when roads were deserted, police made arbitrary checks and roadside restaurants, repair shops and motels were shuttered. But the oxygen he was carrying was saving the lives of thousands of those infected.

“We were on duty,” said the 33-year-old driver with Linde India Ltd, an affiliate of the world’s largest supplier of industrial gases, Linde Plc. “It’s not like we could just give up and go home.”

With India’s Covid-19 infections surging since March and many patients struggling to breathe, hospitals have scrambled to secure supplies of medical oxygen, increasing pressure on people like Yadav and companies like Linde to deliver them in time.

The government says demand for medical oxygen has jumped four times to about 2,800 tonnes a day, prompting some states to restrict movement of the commodity from local factories to other regions. Around half of the total liquid oxygen production in India is now being used for medical needs, up from only 15% earlier.

Linde, which competes with nearly two dozen oxygen suppliers in India, including France’s Air Liquide, has responded by tweaking its production lines away from industrial gases like nitrogen and argon, company officials told Reuters.

It has also deployed its entire fleet of trucks, bringing back even grounded vehicles, to deliver medical oxygen to hospitals across the country, many of them in the hinterlands with limited storage capacity.

“Despite the limitations, there has not been a single stock-out situation for our partner hospitals,” Linde India said.

Still, as infections peaked in India in mid-September, hospitals in some parts of the country were left gasping for oxygen.

The government says supplies have since stabilised. It has also floated a global tender to import 100,000 tonnes of oxygen. Linde said it is considering shipping in the commodity, besides bringing additional containers, from its facilities outside the country.