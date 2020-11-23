Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Shows 70% Protection - Here Is What We Know So Far

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University, in collaboration with the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, can stop 70% of people from getting Covid-19, data shows.

The UK government has already ordered 100m doses of the vaccine – called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

Here are some of the key findings:

One dosing regimen was shown to be 90% effective, the other 62%

It was shown to work in different age groups, including the elderly

The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at 2-8 degrees Celsius for at least eight months

It is hoped 3bn doses of the vaccine could be supplied around the world by the end of 2021

Here is how the vaccine works

Interim analysis from the latest phase three trial shows an average efficacy of 70.4% effectiveness from combining two doses.

Professor Andrew Pollard, who is leading the vaccine trial, said the results would “save many lives”.

In a statement, he said: “Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply.

“Today’s announcement is only possible thanks to the many volunteers in our trial, and the hard working and talented team of researchers based around the world.”