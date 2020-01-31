Oscars 2020: Where To Watch/Stream The Best Picture Nominees In India

A still from 'Once Upon a time in Hollywood'.

The Oscars are just a couple of weeks away. Like every year, Hollywood’s most prestigious night will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 10. In India, the show will be telecast on Star Movies and can be streamed on Hotstar from 6.30 am IST. But, but, but... where can you watch the 9 films nominated for the Best Picture Oscar? 1. PARASITE

Bong Joon Ho’s class warfare drama, which has received rave reviews, might just create history by becoming the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Ashwani Sharma’s Impact Films released the film in India on Friday and it is playing on nearly 100 screens. Having watched it in a theatre, I can assure you that it’s the best way to watch the film. 2. JOJO RABBIT

Taika Waititi’s Nazi satire has bagged several Oscar nominations and deservingly so. The film released in select cinemas in India on Friday. While it’s unlikely that it’ll win the Best Picture awards, the film is a powerful anti-hate manifesto that rings with an alarming urgency. 3. FORD vs FERRARI

A surprise entrant in the Best Picture race, this powerful drama, featuring Matt Damon and Christian Bale has been re-released by Disney-Fox as part of PVR’s Oscar festival. Check here for show timings. 4. MARRIAGE STORY

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s aching divorce drama is streaming on Netflix. Had it not been for Joaquin Phoenix, who’s likely to take home the Best Actor trophy, Driver would have nailed his first Oscar. But then who knows what will happen on Feb 10! 5. THE IRISHMAN

Like Marriage Story, The Irishman, a Netflix movie, is streaming on the platform. It has garnered a total of 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Actor, Director, Adapted Screenplay among several others. 6. LITTLE WOMEN

Greta Gerwig’s critically-acclaimed, star-studded drama, featuring an Oscar-nominated performance by Saoirse Ronan, arrives in Indian theatres on February 7. Do not miss! 7. JOKER

Unfortunately, Todd Philipp’s dark drama isn’t streaming anywhere but can be rented on YouTube, iTunes and from the Playstore for a quick viewing, in case you missed it when it released last year. 8. ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Quentin Tarantino’s revisionist drama, which tackles the Manson family murders and honours the life and memory of Sharon Tate, is a stellar piece of art but it isn’t playing anymore in India theatres. But good news is only a day away. The film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 2! 9. 1917