The statues have been polished, the votes have been counted (and, hopefully, verified) and now the celebrities have hit the red carpet at this year’s Oscars.

Every year, the Academy Awards are the high point of the showbiz calendar, with some of the biggest names from the last 12 months of film waiting to find out whether they’ve won an Oscar for their performances.

This year’s contenders were a particularly star-studded bunch, and we’re happy to say that they more than delivered on the red carpet.

Among the A-listers in attendance at Sunday night’s ceremony were Renée Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix and Antonio Banderas, all of whom were up for Best Actor or Actress at this year’s ceremony.

Also providing big red carpet moments were Supporting nominees, like Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Tom Hanks and, of course, Brad Pitt.