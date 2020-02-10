Oscars 2020: Full List Of Academy Award Winners

Bong Joon-ho’s twisty home invasion thriller “Parasite” took home the Best Picture trophy at the 2020 Oscars, making history in multiple categories as the first South Korean film to win major prizes at the awards show.

Heading into the ceremony with six nominations, “Parasite” picked up awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film on Sunday night at the 92nd annual ceremony with the star-studded crowd rising to their feet to celebrate the cast and crew with each successive win.

“I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now,” producer Kwak Sin-ae said on stage at the end of the ceremony, noting that “Parasite” is the first foreign language film to take home the Best Picture award in the Oscars’ 92-year history.

In the Best Picture category, the film bested competitors “1917,” “Little Women,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “The Irishman,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Joker.” The latter led the pack heading into the night, with 11 nominations.

Sam Mendes’ World War I film was perhaps better positioned to come out on top, having picked up key precursor prizes over awards season at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. The drama, however, fared better in the technical categories, scoring a total of three wins by the end of the night.

None of the cast members from either “1917” or “Parasite” were nominated in the major acting categories, which is historically a bad omen for Best Picture chances at the ceremony. Instead, a quartet of performers repeated wins in the acting races with Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) delivering acceptance speeches on the awards show stage for the umpteenth time. Not that we’re complaining, as an emotional Pitt moved the crowd by dedicating the award to his six children, while Phoenix remembered his late brother River in a speech about injustice.

The ceremony proceeded without a host for the second year in a row, with Janelle Monae opening the festivities with a musical extravaganza addressing the awards show’s lack of racial and gender diversity.

Then Steve Martin and Chris Rock appeared on stage at the top of the show to further deride the Academy’s failure to recognize actors of color and female filmmakers.

And while the evening certainly wasn’t hurting from star power from the nominees, presenters like Timothée Chalamet, Natalie Portman, Keanu Reeves, Diane Keaton, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig were on hand just to make sure you didn’t change the channel over the three-and-a-half-hour show.