9 Things You Need To Know About Coronavirus Today

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Travellers wearing protective face masks as precaution against Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, on March 14, 2020 in Kolkata, India.

The total number of people who are confirmed to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in India rose to 93 on Sunday. This comes even as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a national disaster in India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a video-conference of SAARC nations to strategise on the steps to be taken to fight the coronavirus update that has killed at least 5,000 across the world.

Here are all the updates about the coronavirus outbreak in India today:

1. Coronavirus Patient Boards Kochi-Dubai Flight

NDTV reported that 270 passengers of a Dubai-bound Emirates flight were offloaded at the Kochi on Sunday after a British national, who was one of the passengers, tested positive for COVID-19.

The report said the passengers were taken to the hospital for medical check-ups.

2. 107 People Confirmed To Have Coronavirus In India

Reports on Sunday said that the total number of people in Indian confirmed to have coronavirus rose to 107, according to the health ministry.

So far 2 people have died in India from COVID-19.

3. Parliament visitor passes suspended

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, visitors passes for the parliament have been suspended.

NDTV quoted the government notification as saying, “Accordingly, members are requested not to recommend issue of Public Gallery passes and/or tender request(s) for Showground of Parliament House Complex. Kind cooperation of the Members is solicited.”

4. PM Modi To Participate In SAARC Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of a meeting of SAARC countries to formulate a plant to contain the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at 5:00 pm.

Modi had on Friday proposed formulation of a joint strategy by the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus, a suggestion that was backed by all the member states.

Modi tweeted on Saturday saying, “Timely action for a healthier planet. Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens.”