Coronavirus Pandemic Hits Grim Milestone: 3 Million Cases Worldwide

At least 3 million people have now been infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Nearly 1 million of those cases have been reported in the United States, the global epicenter of the virus. Spain and Italy have both reported about 200,000 cases each, and Turkey, the United Kingdom, Germany and France have each reported at least 100,000 cases.

To date, more than 210,000 people have died of complications from the virus.