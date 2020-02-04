This Story About One Teacher And His 105 Students In Karnataka Will Warm Your Heart

Ashok is truly who one would call an unsung hero. If you happen to spend a day in his school, you cannot but be deeply moved by what this gentleman is achieving single-handedly in a remote hamlet in Karnataka. He was just twenty when he joined the Karnataka education service in the year 2000. The Lower Primary School, Hemmadagi was his first posting and Ashok has been at this school for seventeen years now. Hemmadagi village has a population of less than a thousand. A mix of Kuruba, SC, ST and the Lingayat communities, most of them are hard put, managing at a bare sustenance level. Open defecation is still the norm and you will hardly find a house with a toilet. But over the past seventeen years, since Ashok has been at the school, this community has recognised the value of education and all children go to school.

Ashok’s journey as a teacher is a story of self-discovery, self-learning and continuous improvement. He describes his initial years as a teacher at this outpost as a lonely period; also, one of trial and error. Although he was equipped with a TCH, after his PUC, he had no practical experience. He would employ traditional processes and struggle with pedagogy, unable to understand how children learn. It was at the CFSI in 2004 that he received his first valuable training. As part of this programme, teachers were trained on the Nali-Kali pedagogy and Ashok embraced it, mastering and internalising it in content and spirit. A burning desire came from within because Ashok wanted to be as good a teacher as he could be and he saw in the pedagogy the opportunity to teach his students well. ‘Earlier, with my traditional methods, ten out of twenty children would learn. With Nali-Kali, it takes more time and effort but every child learns.’ Because of his excellent command over Nali-Kali, he is also a district resource person for training teachers in this pedagogy.

Ashok’s commitment to every child is evident from the fact that since he came to LPS, Hemmadagi, not one child has dropped out of school. After the children pass out of his school, he also makes sure that each one of them is admitted to the higher primary school. Issues of sibling care, domestic work and the absence of an Anganwadi in the village are roadblocks that he has managed to navigate around in order to ensure that at least in this small hamlet, the core objectives of Universal Elementary Education are achieved.