'Operation Rock Wallaby' Airdrops Food To Australia's Fire-Affected Animals

It’s raining sweet potatoes and carrots in Australia’s bushfire-ravaged state of New South Wales. In a bid to save the endangered brush-tailed rock-wallaby, the NSW state government arranged a drop of thousands of pounds of vegetables to fire-affected areas last week. The drop was part of a major post-fire wildlife recovery effort being carried out statewide. State Environment Minister Matt Kean said in a statement that the provision of food for the wallabies was one of the key strategies employed to promote the survival and recovery of species affected by the blazes.

Operation Rock Wallaby 🦘- #NPWS staff today dropped thousands of kgs of food (Mostly sweet potato and carrots) for our Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby colonies across NSW 🥕🥕 #bushfirespic.twitter.com/ZBN0MSLZei — Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) January 11, 2020

“Initial fire assessments indicate the habitat of several important Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby populations was burnt in the recent bushfires. The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat,” Kean said. “The wallabies were already under stress from the ongoing drought, making survival challenging for the wallabies without assistance.”

NSW Government One happy customer after thousands of pounds of vegetables were airdropped to wildfire zones across New South Wales.

According to a government media release, almost 2,000 kilograms (or about 4,400 pounds) of sweet potatoes and carrots were dropped to 11 different brush-tailed rock-wallaby colonies. These drops will continue, and be accompanied by feral predator control, as the species recovers.

NSW Government Operation Rock Wallaby will be accompanied by intensive feral predator control and will continue as brush-tailed rock-wallaby populations recover.