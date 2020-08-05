One Year After Article 370 Revocation: What International Media Is Saying

On 5 August, 2019, the Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories. The region was placed under a months-long lockdown and communication blackout was imposed.

Soon after the government announced its decision last year to abrogate Article 370, international media said it would have “consequences”. The Washington Post had called it a “disturbing turn” and The Guardian had warned that it would have its “consequences”.

The Srinagar administration had announced a 48-hour curfew on Monday night. District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said a “series of inputs have been received suggesting that separatist and Pakistan-sponsored groups are planning to observe August 5 as Black Day and violent action or protests are not ruled out”.

A fresh order was issued on Tuesday evening saying curfew had been lifted as the day remained incident free, but restrictions would continue in view of a spike in Covid-19 cases, according to PTI.

One year later, this is what international media is saying:

The Guardian

The report is titled ‘Our identity has been robbed’: life in Kashmir after a year of crisis’. It talked about how the Narendra Modi government justified the abrogation of Article 370 on the grounds of bringing economic prosperity to the region, but “residents of Kashmir have instead found themselves living in a region far more volatile, unstable and economically fragile than ever”.

The report goes on to say that the impact of the crackdown, in particular a six-month internet shutdown, led to huge economic losses and unemployment. This was only worsened by the Covid-19 lockdown.