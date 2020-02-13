The BJP Is At It Again. This Time, MLA Om Prakash Sharma Calls Kejriwal 'Terrorist Supporter'

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Chief Minister designate and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal arrives for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas, on February 12, 2020 in New Delhi.

BJP’s divisive poll campaign for the Delhi assembly elections failed to bear fruit, but the party is at it again. This time, its newly elected MLA Om Prakash Sharma from Vishwas Nagar has called Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal a supporter of terrorists.

ANI quoted Sharma as saying, “Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man, he sympathises with terrorists, plays role of Pakistan Army spokesman, raises questions on Indian Army and supports tukde tukde gang. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him.”

Sharma’s comment don’t come as a surprise since leaders of the BJP including ministers like Amit Shah and Anurag Thakur had made communal remarks like “goli maro” and “current” for Shaheen Bagh during their poll campaign, which fell flat as people rejected BJP’s divisive comments and voted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) back to power with a resounding victory.