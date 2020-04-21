Get the latest on coronavirus. Sign up to the Daily Brief for news, explainers, how-tos, opinion and more.

US crude oil bounced back into positive territory on Tuesday, after a historic plunge below zero that shocked investors and pushed down stock prices and Asian currencies.

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil for May delivery ended on minus - yes, minus - $37.63. On Friday, the same product was valued at $18.27.

It led to the bizarre situation of oil producers paying buyers to take the commodity off their hands as they feared they had nowhere to put it.

Coronavirus is largely to blame

The coronavirus pandemic has meant the demand for oil has collapsed. This is the result of the virus’s spread to all corners of the world, lockdowns and other knock-on effects.

Put simply, factories closing and people scaling back on using their car has meant demand for the fossil fuel that literally fuels economic activity has diminished. And there were updates on Monday underlining how the virus is knocking confidence.

Germany is in severe recession and recovery is unlikely to be quick as coronavirus-related restrictions could stay in place for an extended period, its central bank said. Japanese exports declined the most in nearly four years in March as US-bound shipments, including cars, fell at their fastest rate since 2011.

But there’s also been a price war

Another major factor has been Saudi Arabia ramping up oil production after a falling out with Russia.

Although Saudi Arabia and the rest of the oil producing cartel Opec has now committed to slashing production again, these cuts have yet to make an impact on a market flooded by oil.

Too much supply, not enough demand.

It has meant that many of the world’s oil storage sites are full. The main US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, is expected to fill up in a matter of weeks. With facilities unable to take any more, buyers are nearly impossible to find.