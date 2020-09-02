No Question Hour This Parliament Session? Opposition Slams Govt Move

Hindustan Times via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - JULY 25: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien' seen during the Budget session, at Parliament on July 25, 2019 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said on Wednesday that the Narendra Modi-led central government was using the COVID-19 pandemic to do away with the Question Hour in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which begins on September 14.

MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in #Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 Sept. So Q Hour cancelled ? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950 ? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Q Hour?Pandemic excuse to murder democracy

During the 33rd (1961), 93rd (1975), 98th (1976) 99th (1977) Sessions there was no Question Hour as these sessions were summoned for SPECIAL PURPOSES: Orissa, Proclamation of Emergency, 44th Amdmt, President’s Rule TN/Nagaland. The upcoming Monsoon Session is a REGULAR SESSION

If this is true, it is not just a violation of a member’s right,but it also means that Govt is uncomfortable answering questions on their Governance. Govt is answerable to people & any move to cancel Question Hour reflects the autocratic mindset of Govt https://t.co/P6i6TD0hh3

Seems this will be the first time in history of Parliament that there will be no Question hour. Government is scared of opposition & using pandemic to avoid scrutiny. https://t.co/7X75caIhYB

Question hour remains only one way Members can question the minister’s! Modi / Shah Sarkar used #COVID__19 to do away with it . Zero hour remains the only way to raise the urgent and important issues now it will be very short 🙄 Sad 😔 Gujarat Assembly model ? https://t.co/OXmvjNK43K

1/2 I said four months ago that strongmen leaders would use the excuse of the pandemic to stifle democracy&dissent. The notification for the delayed Parliament session blandly announces there will be no Question Hour. How can this be justified in the name of keeping us safe?

2/2 Questioning the government is the oxygen of parliamentary democracy. This Govt seeks to reduce Parliament to a notice-board & uses its crushing majority as a rubber-stamp for whatever it wants to pass. The one mechanism to promote accountability has now been done away with.

The Hindustan Times reported that defence minister Rajnath Singh had called up opposition leaders, including Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and O’Brien.

Chowdhury reportedly confirmed that Singh had informed him it would not be possible to schedule the Question Hour because it would require the presence of a large number of officials in Parliament to brief ministers. Singh told Chowdhury that the government would try to accommodate the opposition’s demand for the Zero Hour.

Derek O’Brien had called this a lame excuse in an op-ed written for NDTV on Sunday. “Our simple contention is: why can’t the ministers be briefed virtually?” he asked.

Brien said that MPs had received no official bulletins and had to rely on news reports citing government sources on the shortened schedule for the daily sessions of each House.

Brien had also said: “Judging by the feelers being sent out by senior ministers, one suspects that the government will use this pandemic to muzzle voices of the opposition in parliament.”

HT reported that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had written a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla last week, urging him not to do away with Question Hour and Zero Hour.

“You will kindly appreciate the fact that raising questions in Parliament, and issues of public importance during the Zero Hour are foremost of the procedural methods available to Members to vent issues of national and public interest,” Chowdhury wrote.

“Curtailing the Question Hour and the Zero Hour by way of restricting the number of issues that could be raised and time earmarked would, therefore, not be in the interest of elected representatives,” he said.