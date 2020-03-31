24 People Who Attended Nizamuddin Event Test Positive For Coronavirus, Delhi Neighbourhood Cordoned Off

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters A health worker wearing a protective suit walks after moving people to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Twenty-four people who were present at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin West have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. The Delhi Police had on Monday cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people showed symptoms of being infected with the virus after taking part in a religious congregation earlier this month, officials said. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, had attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said. On Tuesday, Satyendar Jain told reporters: “We are not certain of the number but it is estimated that 1500-1700 people had assembled at Markaz building. 1033 people have been evacuated so far - 334 of them have been sent to hospital and 700 sent to quarantine center.” “As many as 85 people were brought to LNJP Hospital on Sunday from Nizamuddin area and 68 were brought today, so a total of 153 are admitted in isolation wards and being tested for infection,” LNJP MS Dr J C Passey had said on Monday. In Telangana, six people who attended the Nizamuddin congregation died after testing positive for Covid-19, an official state government release said late Monday night.

A cleric who was at the event had died in Srinagar last week, while 11 Indonesians tested positive in Telangana. The mosque congregation was found to be a common factor between them, NDTV reported. Delhi Police, CRPF officials and medical teams went to the locality late on Sunday night after reports said a large number of people were showing symptoms for the disease. Nearly 30,000 people reside in Nizamuddin west and Nizamuddin Basti area, according to PTI. Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava said around 300-400 people had taken part in the congregation. “We were approached by the health department after they suspected them of having symptoms related to coronvirus,” he said. “We have isolated the Markaj building (of Tabligh-e-Jamaat) from rest of the area where the gathering had taken place. We are assisting the health department in taking out people for check-ups,” Srivastava said. The joint Delhi Police-CRPF-medical team has been checking people and shifting them to designated hospitals for quarantining, officials told PTI.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Men wearing protective masks sit inside a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020.

According to officials, there were several smaller congregations culminating in the big meeting at the headquarters of the organisation which shares its wall with the Nizamuddin police station and is adjacent to the famous shrine of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya. The congregation was attended by preachers from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Dubai, Uzbekistan and Malaysia. About 600 Indians from different parts of the country also participated. The Indian members of the group left on trains and flights. Contacts of a few cases that were identified in several parts of the country were traced to the congregation, the officials said. The NewsMinute reports that the Indonesians who tested positive in Telangana had boarded the coach number S9 of the AP Sampark Kranti Express (Train no: 12708) at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi on March 13 and gotten off at Ramagundam in Telangana on March 14, before travelling to Karimnagar by road. The first patient who reported symptoms of the virus was admitted to a hospital on March 17. Karimnagar District Headquarters Hospital has set up a special counter and appealed for people showing symptoms to get treatment, TNM’s report said. (Covid-19 helpline for Karimnagar Collectorate is 0878-2234732)