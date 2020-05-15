Third Tranche Of Economic Relief Measures Includes Mention Of Turmeric Latte

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman during the second briefing regarding the governement's economic stimulus package, at National Media Centre, on May 14, 2020 in New Delhi.

In the finance ministry’s third briefing on the Narendra Modi government’s economic package to combat the impact of COVID-19, the focus was on agriculture and allied activities.

Among schemes to promote Indian products, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned turmeric as one of the products the government could brand and promote referring to the West’s apparent fondness for turmeric lattes.

The mention of this came during the announcement of a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE). The scheme is supposed to promote the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘vocal for local with global outreach’, the finance ministry said.

It would focus on promoting organic, health and nutritional products with a cluster-based approach, Sitharaman said.

Examples included Bihar’s makhana, Kashmir’s kesar, chilli from Andhra Pradesh, turmeric from Telangana, bamboo shoots from the northeast and mangoes from Uttar Pradesh. The scheme would include branding and promoting these clusters.

“Telangana will have help in turmeric, as turmeric latte is famous in the west,” Sitharaman said.