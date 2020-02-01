PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves the Finance Ministry for the Parliament to announce the 2020-21 union budget on February 1, 2020.

During her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recited a verse from a poem in Kashmiri, which has riled up people on Twitter. She recited a verse written by poet Dina Nath Kaul, which roughly translates to, “Our country is like the flowering Shalimar Bagh, like the blooming lotus in Dal Lake and like the warm blood of our youth”.