How Nimrat Kaur Got Over Anxiety And Aced Her Part In 'Homeland'

In the fall of 2018, Nimrat Kaur got an unexpected call. On the other side was Alex Gansa, one of the creators of Homeland, the American adaptation of the Israeli espionage thriller, Prisoners of War, which is now in its eighth season, Kaur, who broke through on the global scene with Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox, was asked if she’d be willing to come back on set to complete the character arc of Tasneem Qureshi, an ISI agent.

Kaur was taken by surprise. She’d acted in the Emmy-winning show’s fourth season but didn’t quite think that hers would be a recurring character. “They wanted to circle back to what they call the longest war of America: Afghanistan. I met them in LA where they asked me if I’d like to come back. I was one hundred percent on,” Kaur says over a telephonic interview.

In the last conversation that I had with the actor, Kaur was holed up in Cape Town, battling cold, American agents and anxiety, while filming the show’s fourth season. The current season has taken her to the picturesque landscape of Northern Africa as the crew shot in places such as Casablanca, Marrakech and Rabat. While she might have been in the same continent, Kaur has traversed quite a distance from South Africa to Morocco.

“I have a much healthier relationship with the profession now than I did when I started out during The Lunchbox or even when I shot my previous season of Homeland,” she says. “I don’t feel anxiety anymore. The last time around, I had a major bout. I didn’t know how to deal with different directors for different episodes. I didn’t know anything about anything and that stressed me out.”

The actor said hanging around international sets and dealing with a crew attached to a show as big on scale as Homeland has quelled a lot of her anxiety and bolstered her confidence as a performer. “I’m now able to dip my feet into the complexities of the medium a lot more. As an actor, I don’t feel limited anymore. Dabbling in movies and TV shows keeps my joints and bones well-oiled.”

The longform storytelling process, according to Kaur’s own admission, is disorienting, especially on Homeland where since she wasn’t shooting every single day.

“Unlike, say in The Test Case, where I was there in every scene, here I pop in and out. So when I go on location, I need to be really sure about where I am, what’s the tone of the moment in that part of the story for my entire arc to make sense. It’s disconcerting because there is very little space for you to expand on your character. At times, you go without shooting for two weeks and the next day, you’ve to pick from where you left.”