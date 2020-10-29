NIA Continues Raids, Six NGOs In Delhi And Srinagar Searched On Second Day

ASSOCIATED PRESS A soldier stands guard as National Investigation Agency personnel search the premises of AFP's Kashmir correspondent Parvaiz Bukhari on the outskirts of Srinagar on October 28, 2020.

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted more raids in Kashmir and Delhi after searches on Wednesday, in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts allegedly diverting funds meant for charitable activities to “secessionist and separatist activities” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raids were conducted in nine places in Srinagar and Delhi belonging to six NGOs and trusts, according to Hindustan Times. This included property of former Delhi minorities commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan.

The six NGOs raided by the NIA are: Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement, and JK Voice of Victims, NDTV reported.

Charity Alliance and Human Welfare Foundation are based in Delhi, the report added, while the rest are based in Srinagar.