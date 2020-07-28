NIA Arrests DU Professor Hany Babu In Elgar Parishad Case

Babu became the 12th person to be arrested in the case of violence in Bhima Koregoan town of Pune in the first week of January 2018.

Maharashtra police had alleged that the violence was caused by the alleged inflammatory speeches given at the Elgar Parishad which was organized on December 3, 2017, at Shanivarwada in Pune city of the state.

Pune police had alleged that the Elgar Parishad was funded by the Maoists and raided homes and offices of multiple prominent human rights activists, lawyers, and Dalit activists.

Nine people including prominent Dalit activist and lawyer Surendra Gadling, Sudha Bharadwaj, and professor Shoma Sen were arrested by Pune police in the case. The NIA had arrested Gautam Navlakkha and Anand Teltumbde in this case when it was transferred to it by the central government without informing the Maharashtra home ministry.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had termed the case a classic example of misuse of power by the police officers and questioned the behavior of some top police officers in Maharashtra who were associated with this case.