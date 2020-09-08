Elgar Parishad Case: Two Activists Arrested By NIA Said Agency Wanted Them To Implicate Others

Cultural activists Sagar Gorke and Ramesh Gaichor, who are members of the ‘Kabir Kala Manch’, were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Elgar Parishad case on Monday.

The Wire’s Sukanya Shantha reports that the two had been named in the original FIR filed by the Pune police in January 2018.

This takes the number of people arrested in the case to 14 persons.

In July, the NIA had arrested Delhi University Professor Hany Babu.

The activists recorded a video on September 5 before their arrest in which they alleged the NIA was forcing them to give statements implicating those arrested in the case. The two said that they had been threatened with arrest if they did not agree to be witnesses.

The Wire quoted them as saying, “The officials also wanted us to implicate others arrested in the case. Since we refused, the NIA is likely to arrest us.”

“We were called for questioning 1.5 months ago, we were interrogated for 2 days, we cooperated, gave them statements, we were released. After 1.5 months, they called us again with some urgency, and from 11 am to 5.30 pm they sat with us, told us that you have links with Naxalwadi party, you have met them, you have been to Gadchiroli – if you admit these things, we will release you, if not we will arrest you,” Gaichor said in the video, according to Scroll’s translation.

Gorke and Gaichor said the NIA attempted for force them “to confess to things we have never been involved in and would late use it against everyone arrested in the case and declare the entire Elgar Parishad event as a Maoist event.”