Tablighi Jamaat: News Channels Are Spreading Hate In The Name Of Reporting

A meeting held by the Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz Nizamuddin has dominated the news cycle over the past couple of days, after a number of attendees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

News reports have quoted central government officials as saying that 9,000 people—those who attended the meeting and their primary contacts—have been put in quarantine so far.

Over Wednesday and Thursday, as the number of active cases in the country saw a huge spike, many news channels raced to give the incident communal overtones, whipping up fear and hate against Muslims in the process.

While the Jamaat’s meeting, held over 9-13 March, has rightly been called irresponsible by a number of experts and commentators, the coverage by many media outlets has only served to increase stigma against those with COVID-19 and vilify people from the minority community. These tough questions were also not posed to other religious programmes held during or after the same period or the politicians who participated in them.

Television news channels have been especially vicious in coming up with derogatory and communal catchphrases, repeated ad nauseam, and even blaming the entire rise in India’s numbers on the meeting.

Shailaja Bajpai pointed out in The Print that while some anchors did try to adopt a more rational approach, important questions like the condition of migrant workers was almost forgotten in the din.

Here’s a look at some of the worst offenders.

ABP News Hindi Called Jamaat ‘Warriors Of COVID-19’

Anchor Rubika Liaquat in a “live” show on YouTube said that the attendees of the jamaat were fighting to spread the coronavirus. “Aaj jo humlog baat karne ke liye aaye hain, COVID-19 ke yoddhao ke liye, matlab COVID-19, yeh joh shaitan hai, yeh jo haiwan hai, yeh jo Hindustan ka sabse bada dushman hai iske is waqt... inse ladne waale yoddha nahi, inke liye ladne waale yoddhao par baat karne aye hain. (Today we will talk about the warriors of COVID-19, meaning the COVID-19 that is the devil, the demon, India’s biggest enemy at the moment, these warriors are not against the COVID-19, but for spreading COVID-19).

ABP is one of the news channels that has gone to lengths to make bizarre remarks about the incident.

Playing on the word ‘markaz’ which means “centre”, the news channel debated whether India will reach stage 3 because of this particular jamaat and become the “epicentre”.