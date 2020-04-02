How To... Maintain Your Sanity While Social Distancing

People everywhere are trying to cope with the coronavirus, facing problems from the serious to the mundane. We’re jamming full lives into one house or apartment and attempting to stay calm about an invisible virus all around us. We’re trying to learn how to home-school our kids or make bread for ourselves. It’s a whole new world, and HuffPost is launching a new illustration series about how to live in it.

Each Wednesday, we’ll feature an artist offering their vision on how to handle the world as it is today. We hope the illustrations make you think, make you smile or just give you something to do other than staring wistfully out the window.

Here’s the first installment by artist Pete Gamlen (and check out more of his work on Instagram).