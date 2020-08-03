New Guidelines For International Arrivals In India: All You Need To Know

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A passenger in PPE coveralls at the entrance gate of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on July 23, 2020 in Kolkata.

The central government on Sunday issued a set of revised guidelines for international passengers arriving in India. The new order, which will come into effect from 8 August, mandates that passengers can skip institutional quarantine if they submit Covid-19 negative test reports.

The order said that passengers can seek exemption from institutional quarantine on arrival by submitting a negative RT-PCR and the test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

“The test report should be uploaded on the portal www.newdelhiairport.in for consideration,” the guidelines stated.

Passengers are also required to submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise.

As of now, all international passengers have to undergo mandatory 14 day quarantine — seven days institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home.