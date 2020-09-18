Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies This Week

Netflix original drama The Social Dilemma is on top of the Netflix trending list this Friday. It was on number 10 last Friday. In this docu-drama tech experts tell us about the pitfalls of social networking, and the terrible impact it has on human beings.

In second position is Swetha Tripathi and Vikrant Massey starrer sci-fi movie Cargo, and on number three is 90′s sitcom Friends.

The only two new inclusions in the top 10 trend this week are The Devil All The Time at rank six and The Baby Sitter: Killer Queen at rank 10.

Korean apocalyptic film #Alive, has dropped from rank two to seven.

Masaba Masaba, Lucifer, Dark Desire and Away are some of the other picks from the trending list. All these were part of the top 10 trend last week as well.