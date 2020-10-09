Netflix Top 10 Trending Films And Shows Right Now

Bad Boy Billionaires, a docuseries about four Indian business tycoons — Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Ramalinga Raju and Subrata Roy — who fell from grace because of money laundering, fraud and several other grievous charges is on top of Netflix’s trending list right now.
The series was supposed to release release last month, but ran into trouble with three of the tycoons approaching court over it.
On rank two is Serious Men starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and on three is the not so love Darren Star show Emily in Paris.
Another fun pick includes Hubie Halloween at rank four.
10
'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'
9
'Lucifer'
8
'Losers'
7
'Friends'
6
'Enola Holmes'
5
'American Assasin'
4
'Hubie Halloween'
3
'Emily In Paris'
2
'Serious Men'
1
'Bad Boy Billionairres
US Election
The latest polls, breaking news and analysis on the 2020 US presidential election from HuffPost