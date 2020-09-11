Screenshot from YouTube

Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey-starrer Cargo, a sci-fi film that was featured in several film festivals including MAMI, is number one on Neflix’s top 10 in India list on Friday.

At number two is Korean apocalyptic film #Alive, where a man stuck inside his apartment tries to find a way out after a virus outbreak in his city. Perhaps a pandemic is the perfect time to watch this. Or not.

Masaba Masaba, which was at No. 1 last week, is now at number three.

The other interesting picks on the list are Away at rank four, Unbroken at eight and The Social Dilemma at the 10th spot.