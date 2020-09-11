Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey-starrer Cargo, a sci-fi film that was featured in several film festivals including MAMI, is number one on Neflix’s top 10 in India list on Friday.
At number two is Korean apocalyptic film #Alive, where a man stuck inside his apartment tries to find a way out after a virus outbreak in his city. Perhaps a pandemic is the perfect time to watch this. Or not.
Masaba Masaba, which was at No. 1 last week, is now at number three.
The other interesting picks on the list are Away at rank four, Unbroken at eight and The Social Dilemma at the 10th spot.
'The Social Dilemma'
'Love Guaranteed'
'Unbroken'
'Dark Desire'
'Lucifer'
'Friends'
'Away'
'Masaba Masaba'
'#Alive'
'Cargo'