Netflix Top 10 Films And Shows Right Now

HuffPost India Millie Bobby Brown in a still from Enola Holmes

Netflix original film Enola Homes, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter, is still on top of Netflix’s trending list on Friday, almost a week after it released.

The film is based on a book by Nancy Springer. Enola is Sherlock Holmes’s sister, and as intelligent has him, and goes on an adventure to find her mother.

The film has found mixed reviews.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is on rank two and Friends on rank three.

Season 4 of The Good Place released this week and it is on rank nine. And Schitt’s Creek’s huge grammy win has got it on the trending list at number 7.

Other interesting picks include Lucifer at number five and The Social Dilemma at number four.