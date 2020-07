Netflix India: Here All The Films/Shows Coming To The Streaming Giant

HuffPost India A still from A Suitable Boy

After Disney+Hotstar announced a slate of movies set to premiere in the coming months, Netflix India has unveiled its own line-up that includes movies by Anurag Basu, Sudhir Mishra, Alankrita Shrivatava among others.

Here’s the full list of the movies that are set to drop on Netflix in the coming months. Interestingly, there are 8 women directors in the list that has 17 movies and series alike.

You can watch in the video:

FILMS

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Director: Sharan Sharma

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor

Ludo

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

Torbaaz

Director: Girish Malik

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri

Raat Akeli Hai

Director: Honey Trehan

Cast: Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Cast: Konkona Sensharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar

Ginny Weds Sunny

Director: Puneet Khanna

Cast: Vikrant Massey, YamI Gautam

Bombay Rose

Animation film by GitanjalI Rao

AK VS AK

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap

Class of ’83

Director: Atul Sabhrawal

Cast: Bobby Deol, Anup Soni

Kaali Khuhi

Director: Terrie Samundra

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora

Serious Men

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nassar

Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy

Director: Renuka Shahane

Cast: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar

SERIES

A Suitable Boy

Director: Mira Nair

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Namit Das, Rasika Duggal, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma, Tanya Maniktala

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Director: Debbie Rao, Abi Varghese, Ishaan Nair

Cast: Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh, Varun Thakur, Mona Ambegaonkar, Girish Kulkarni

Bombay Begums

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee

Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand

Masaba Masaba

Director: Sonam Nair

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam

Mismatched

Director: Akarsh Khurana